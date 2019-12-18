SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – This holiday season, a tiny hero from New Jersey jumped to the top of Santa’s “nice list.”

“911, what’s your emergency?” “My mom fell down and can’t talk.”

Four-year old Isla Glaser from Somerset received a hero’s welcome Wednesday for placing that 911 call which helped save her mother’s life.

It happened on Dec. 6 when her mom passed out at home due to a medical condition.

Now, the family was reunited with the first responders as they awarded Isla an honorary badge.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Officer Michael Casey said. “Who knows what would have happened to her mother.”

“She is a little nervous today, but grateful she was not nervous when she made the call,” the girl’s mother, Haley Glaser said.

Officers tell CBS2 while medical personnel were tending to her mother, Isla began to care for her three younger siblings – including one-year-old twins.