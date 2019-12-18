



– The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects in two robberies that took place recently in and near Morningside Park

That’s the same park where Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed to death, though these robberies have not otherwise been connected to her killing.

According to police, the two suspects approached a 25-year-old man in the park at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 2 and pulled out a pocket knife. The victim punched one of the suspects in the face and tried to run away, but fell down a set of stairs. The suspects got away.

Just about a half hour later on 118th Street near Morningside Avenue, the two suspects approached a delivery man. One of the suspects pulled a knife and the other acted like he had a gun, police said. They got away with $60, a cell phone and the victim’s scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.