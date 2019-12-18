Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the freezing weather, New York City surfers took to the water off the Rockaways Wednesday – and boy did they get a treat!
According to video posted on the Instagram account “Surfline,” a humpback whale was spotted playing the in the water near Queens.
Surfers say the whale was bobbing up and down Wednesday afternoon, doing several back flips in the chilly waters.
Perhaps the giant mammal was celebrating the Yankees introducing star pitcher Gerrit Cole on Wednesday; who team general manager Brian Cashman has called his “white whale.”
No matter the reason, the humpback gave the New York crowd a show they won’t soon forget.