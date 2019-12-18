JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Jersey City is joining Newark’s lawsuit over New York City’s Special One-Time Assistance (SOTA) program that relocates homeless families.
Yesterday, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his plan to end street homelessness, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted, “Meanwhile… we’re joining onto the lawsuit from Newark against NYC for pushing their homeless population to NJ cities (including JC without communicating anything or providing proper support.”
Meanwhile… we’re joining onto the lawsuit from Newark against NYC for pushing their homeless population to NJ cities (including JC without communicating anything or providing proper support. That @NYCMayor plan is not solving the problem that is abdicating the responsibility https://t.co/N4QHqTlpPS
— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 17, 2019
New York City has counter-sued over Newark’s recent ordinance that prohibits landlords from accepting one-year’s rent upfront. The ordinance effectively blocked the SOTA program there.
CBS2 has been demanding answers for the past year and found several families were set to live in uninhabitable conditions.
Elizabeth recently filed paperwork to join Newark’s lawsuit, as well.