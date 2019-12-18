



MTA board members will vote today on whether to add hundreds of police officers to the subway system.

The agency says the 500 additional officers are necessary to keep riders and employees safe with crime up on the subways.

The proposal has sparked controversy, however, and protesters argue it could lead to some riders being unfairly targeted. Opponents also say the money should be spent on improving service instead.

“No more cops! Riders need a service hike!” they chanted last night across from MTA headquarters.

MORE: MTA Plan To Put Hundreds Of Police Officers In Subway System Sparks Funding Fight

“We do not want this. We want better service,” State Sen. Michael Gianaris said. “We do not want this. We want better accessibility in our subway system, so that we have elevators that work.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first called for the hiring to stop fare evaders and step up safety.

“The MTA and Gov. Cuomo and planning on spending almost $250 million over the next four years to hire 500 new police officers at a time when the MTA is standing on a fiscal cliff,” said Jaqi Cohen, of Straphangers Campaign.

“I think the priority should be upgrading service, but I do understand the need for more security,” a commuter said.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the plan in a three-page letter, tweeting, “Punishing the poor does not create a safer environment.”

Punishing the poor does not create a safer environment. Instead it threatens the very foundation of our community. That is why my New York colleagues and I wrote a letter to @NYGovCuomo asking him to help put an end to MTA's dangerous policing policy. Check it out here: pic.twitter.com/g1AOWHA7Lh — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 17, 2019

The MTA snapped back, saying, “We will not engage in politics when it comes to public safety.” The agency went on to say hate crimes in the subway are up more than 50%, robberies are up 11.5% and aggravated harassment is up 167%.

However, those against the plan argue crime is down and more officers would lead to more arrests for low-level offenses and unfairly target people of color.

Recent transit incidents, like a woman taken into custody for selling churros at a Brooklyn subway station and the arrest of a candy vendor, have also sparked outrage.

The board is scheduled to vote at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan.