



What books were most popular with New Yorkers this year?

The New York Public Library is sharing its list of the most checked-out books of 2019.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s autobiography “Becoming” was No. 1 citywide.

It was followed by “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult and “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Top 10 System-Wide:

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Circe by Madeline Miller

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

Milkman by Anna Burns

Top 10 in Manhattan:

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Circe by Madeline Miller

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

Milkman by Anna Burns

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Top 10 in the Bronx:

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Ambush by James Patterson and James O. Born

The Chef by James Patterson

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult

Liar Liar by James Patterson and Candice Fox

The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson

The House Next Door by ​James Patterson, Tim Arnold, Max DiLallo, and Susan DiLallo

Top 10 on Staten Island:

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult

Ambush by James Patterson and James O. Born

The Reckoning by John Grisham

Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson

Liar Liar by James Patterson and Candice Fox

The Chef by James Patterson

Turning Point by Danielle Steel

The House Next Door by ​James Patterson, Tim Arnold, Max DiLallo, and Susan DiLallo

Unsolved, Book 2 by James Patterson and David Ellis

Juror No. 3 by James Patterson and Nancy Allen

Click here for an interactive map of top books at each branch.