NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What books were most popular with New Yorkers this year?
The New York Public Library is sharing its list of the most checked-out books of 2019.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s autobiography “Becoming” was No. 1 citywide.
It was followed by “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult and “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Top 10 System-Wide:
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Circe by Madeline Miller
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou
Milkman by Anna Burns
Top 10 in Manhattan:
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Circe by Madeline Miller
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou
Milkman by Anna Burns
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Top 10 in the Bronx:
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Ambush by James Patterson and James O. Born
The Chef by James Patterson
A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult
Liar Liar by James Patterson and Candice Fox
The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson
The House Next Door by James Patterson, Tim Arnold, Max DiLallo, and Susan DiLallo
Top 10 on Staten Island:
A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult
Ambush by James Patterson and James O. Born
The Reckoning by John Grisham
Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson
Liar Liar by James Patterson and Candice Fox
The Chef by James Patterson
Turning Point by Danielle Steel
The House Next Door by James Patterson, Tim Arnold, Max DiLallo, and Susan DiLallo
Unsolved, Book 2 by James Patterson and David Ellis
Juror No. 3 by James Patterson and Nancy Allen
Click here for an interactive map of top books at each branch.