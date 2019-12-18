Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
Everyone in the tri-state are a few degrees cooler to start off today. This will only serve to re-freeze any melted spots along the same areas that received ice, sleet and freezing rain.
No additional precipitation is expected from that system today, however, another strong cold front is quickly approaching from the NW which will send temps down into the single digits and teens to start off Thursday.
We only make it up the upper 20s in NYC. The winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s all day.
We do, however moderate by the weekend, and there is a chance for temps nearing during Christmas week!