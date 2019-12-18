



The Columbus Circle Holiday Market is here to help with your last-minute shopping.

Organizers say it offers the most upscale gifts in one place.

As CBSN New York’s John Dias reported, style and grace meet the holidays at Urban Space’s pop-up market that’s dazzling shoppers for its 16th season.

“It’s definitely an intimate, elegant shopping experience,” Director Julie Feltman told Dias.

Feltman said it’s the most sophisticated outdoor shopping venue in the city, with about 100 vendors – a bit smaller than other markets, but it makes up for it in design.

“A lot of the products that we feature here are a lot more stylish, therefor more high-fashion. There’s a lot of unique brands that cater to people with creative tastes,” she said.

Designer Susan Bellero sells scarves, some of which cost up to $200. She said she spends five months of the year working in India to prepare for the market.

“We use a lot of repurposed sari silk, repurposed vintage fabrics, and then I also import a lot of really beautiful textiles,” she said.

Another jewelry designer hand-makes all of her pieces and has been selling them at the market since 2003.

“I have a lot of customers who come back to buy from me. I built my customer base from here,” said Prudence, owner of Prudence C. Designs.

Located at the entrance to Central Park on 59th Street, visitors lose themselves to the glitz, glamour and the deluxe hot chocolate that makes them feel like they’ve teleported to the North Pole, as well as the food that leaves a lasting impression.

“It’s just a really nice culture blend here,” tourist Jill Lunek said.

“It’s great, it’s pretty cool, it’s authentic,” said tourist Emily Urbaniak.

Of all the holiday markets in the city, this is the only one with an outdoor beer garden. Some of the wine is imported from Italy, while the bratwurst and the workers who serve it come right from Germany.

“We figured out that New Yorkers they love the German food,” German Delights owner Ingo Bergman said.

They seem to also love the holidays at Columbus Circle.