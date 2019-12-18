



The verdict was reached during the first full day of deliberations.

Thomas Murphy was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

Andrew McMorris, 12, was struck and killed when Murphy, who admitted drinking at a golf course, drove into a troop of Boy Scouts on Oct. 1, 2018.

Watch: McMorris Family Speaks Out After Verdict:

“This was a completely unnecessary process for us to have to go through,” Alisa McMorris, Andrew’s mother, said tearfully after the verdict. “To make our pain and our loss a thousand times, a million times worse. For what could’ve happened, we trusted the judicial system and it served justice for Andrew and for the entire Troop 161.”

“God bless the DA’s office and the jury for seeing what really happened that day. To speak the truth, and let the truth prevail. The truth did prevail today. God bless the DA’s office, the jury, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Shoreham-Wading River community,” father John McMorris added.

Watch: Murphy’s Defense Attorney Speaks Out After Verdict

“We disagree. We thought it should’ve been not guilty. We don’t think the people proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt, but the jury thought otherwise, and that’s their verdict,” defense attorney Steven Politi said. “There are, in our opinion, dozens of things that were not done properly and we’ll be appealing all of them.”

Politi said Murphy was upset by the verdict.

“He doesn’t believe he committed any crimes. He was a bit stunned and upset,” Politi said.

Murphy was released on bail and will be back in court on Jan. 21 for pre-sentencing motions.

The jury had nine charges to consider, including lesser charges if they didn’t find Murphy was legally intoxicated but was impaired.

Five women and seven men decided Murphy’s fate on a top charge that carries an 8-25 year sentence.

The jury had a long laundry list of requests answered, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

After five weeks of testimony, the jury focused on key witnesses, asking for read back of testimony from golf buddies who provided conflicting opinions on whether Murphy was OK to drive after drinking vodka on a golf course.

The location of the boys was at the heart of the case. The defense contended they were in the road when Andrew McMorris was struck and killed.

The jury also listened to rereading of testimony from the cop who said after the crash Murphy had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unable to balance.

They also listened to the testimony of Dr. Jimmy Valentine, the expert who called Murphy’s .13 blood-alcohol reading four hours after the crash flawed.