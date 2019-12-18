NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It will be historic when the cast from Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” performs at Madison Square Garden.

The play stars actor Ed Harris and Jeff Daniels and soon thousands of school students will see the beloved play for free.

To Kill a Mockingbird is the most successful Broadway play in history, grossing more than $100 million to date. Tickets are beyond difficult to get, but now the show is planning its grandest and most prominent production yet.

For one night only, there will be an entirely free performance at Madison Square Garden in February for 18,000 New York City public school students.

“18,000 kids… it’s going to be a trip,” Ed Harris said.

Harris stars as heroic small town lawyer Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin play based on Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence.

Harris says the opportunity to bring the highly priced, highly acclaimed show to young school kids is precious, it’s priceless.

“A lot of kids wouldn’t be able to see the play otherwise and they’re getting a chance. A lot of them are probably familiar with the book,” the actor said.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza calls the event “an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and will undoubtedly have an indelible impact on our students for years to come.”

Harris, Sorkin, and members of the cast have already had a chance to tour the garden in anticipation of the special day.

So what’s it going to be like for Ed Harris to do theater at the garden?

“I don’t know. You ask me when it’s over and I’ll tell you,” Harris joked.

The free performance will be on Feb. 26. It’s the first Broadway play ever at Madison Square Garden and will include the entire current cast.