NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man allegedly broke into a 22-year-old woman’s apartment early Wednesday morning and raped and robbed her.
Police said the suspect used a brick the break the basement window around 4:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Madison Street in Bushwick.
When the woman heard the noise and confronted him, the man allegedly forced her into the bedroom and raped her.
Police said the suspect then stole her Samsung S9 cellphone and wallet, containing $65 and her credit cards.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build and full beard. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, black sneakers and light blue crocheted cap.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.