MONTEBELLO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A surveillance camera filmed two people wearing ski masks breaking into a Rockland County home.

A doorbell cam captured the suspects as they busted through the front door of the home, CBS2’s Jessia Layton reported Thursday.

It’s a neighborhood where red and green wreaths adorn the doors, children’s swing sets sit in back yards and signs of winter sparkle on the perfectly landscaped properties.

“We love it here. It’s just that things change. Times are changing,” Maria Iemma said.

Neighbors like Iemma know the aesthetics of the big brick homes on Coe Farm Road in Montebello have been attractive to thieves in the past and that was the case again this week.

On Monday night, Ring video captured two men wearing masks at the house across the street from Iemma’s. One is seen slamming the front door — not once, not twice, but three times before the lock busts open and they both head inside. The startling surveillance video has made the rounds on this street.

“You heard that they broke in right through the front door. And it is scary. And then to see that, it is very scary,” Iemma said.

“It’s distressing to hear that happened,” neighbor Tom Winner said.

“I’m afraid of that and I sometimes wonder do they know what’s in the house?” Marion Gaudenzi added.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department put out a warning on Facebook to be on high alert, adding the suspects ransacked the house. People living nearby said the homeowners have been renovating and are only there on the weekends.

Neighbors said they figure the crooks had been scoping the place out for a while and knew all that before breaking in, Layton reported.

“It’s the holidays and people, unfortunately, are in dire need of whatever. It’s sad,” Iemma said.

Sad, scary and a reminder no matter where you live to lock doors, set alarms and look out for each other.

Police wouldn’t say exactly what the suspects took — only that it wasn’t much — as the house is not the homeowner’s primary residence.