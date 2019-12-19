NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the season of giving, but do you know just how much to give?

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez talked to the experts to find out who you should be tipping and ways to determine how much.

It’s the most wonderful time of year, especially for those who work every day to make our lives easier. As many New Yorkers know, the holidays are a time for tipping.

“I think I will tip my doorman,” Upper West Side resident Martem Marreiros said.

“I guess anyone that works in my building, the doorman, the porter, the handyman,” Nakeishia Simic guessed.

The “nice list” doesn’t necessarily end there. Experts say don’t forget your dog walker, parking attendant, hair stylist, and even your child’s teacher.

“Our responsibility, particularly at this time of year, is to show that we truly are thankful. We can show them with a card, with a word of thanks, and of course, if it’s within our means, financial gratuity,” etiquette expert Thomas Farley said.

Farley says schools usually have restrictions on what you can give to teachers so make sure you ask first.

A card from your child or a gift card is always a good idea.

Angela Molina is a housekeeper on the Upper West Side. She says she relies heavily on holiday tips.

“It helps me a lot with Christmas gifts that I haven’t gotten yet for my family, my kids, my mom, everything.”

So just how much should you tip?

Farley says your hair stylist, your manicurist, and all other service professionals should get the cost of one service visit.

One week’s pay is pretty standard when it comes to your housekeeper, dog walker, or babysitter.

Your garage attendants can get anywhere from $20 to $80 per person.

When it comes to your building workers, “with the super you can be looking at anywhere from $50 as a year-end gratuity up to $500. It’s a huge range,” Farley explains.

“With respect to your doormen, again we’re looking at anywhere from $40 to $200 per doorman.”

Don’t go overboard however, as Farley advises to only spend within your means.