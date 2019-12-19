



The Jersey City Police Department is swearing in a new class of recruits this morning.

A moment of silence was held for slain Det. Joseph Seals during the ceremony.

The 13-year veteran and father of five was killed in the line of duty last week and laid to rest Tuesday.

Police Chief Mike Kelly asked the public to also keep Officers Ray Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez, who were wounded in the shootout, in their prayers.

“Yes, there is a narrative throughout the United States of America that the police are not as respected as they should be. Listen very clearly to what I’m about to say: I do not feel that way in the city of Jersey City. The citizens of this city love you and respect you. And that love and respect that you give, you will get in return in this city,” he added. “The mayor has set the narrative, and this city will respect you every single day and look for your help and guidance. So you can read about the national narrative, but I tell you this city is about love.”

Today, 34 new recruits are taking the oath of office inside City Hall Council Chambers.

