



The bill passed in the state legislature earlier this week. Now, all it needs is the governor’s signature.

The legislation expands access to drivers’ licenses regardless of immigration status, age or gender identity.

It allows for two categories of licenses and IDs: First, a standard license for driving and identification. Second, a REAL ID, which requires more documentation and would allow for things like accessing federal government facilities or boarding domestic flights. Both require proof of residency.

To bring your child to school.

To get to work.

To go grocery shopping. Driving is a basic need – so we must ensure our roads are safe and drivers insured. That’s why, tomorrow in Elizabeth, I’ll sign a bill to give all New Jerseyans the opportunity to earn a driver’s license. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 18, 2019

New Jersey is following in New York’s footsteps after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar bill in June. Undocumented immigrants formed massive lines outside DMVs across the state Monday waiting to apply for licenses.

Murphy tweeted, “Driving is a basic need – so we must ensure our roads are safe and drivers insured.” The governor also said he’s signing the bill to “give all New Jerseyans the opportunity to earn a driver’s license.”

WEB EXTRA: How To Get A REAL ID In New Jersey

Today’s bill signing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Make the Road New Jersey in Elizabeth.

It’s unclear when the law will take effect.