By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The coldest air since the depths of last winter has gripped us. We are under an arctic air mass, with temps as low as the single digits around the area. We can also expect winds to be whippin’ today.
We have temps maxing out at 27° in NYC, with much colder highs to the north and west. See the maps for the super duper cold up near Hunter Mountain, N.Y. Downright dangerous.
Skies are sunny, but the winds will be gusting to 30+ MPH. Montauk could experience winds up to 50 MPH! We stay cold tonight, dropping to a low about 20°. Friday is cold too, “heating up” to 33°… Stay warm!