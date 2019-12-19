NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s Thruway has approved a proposal to increase tolls on the new Mario M. Cuomo bridge.

It would be the first increase since 2010.

New York residents with an E-Z Pass would see tolls rise from $4.75 to $5.25 in 2021 and then to $5.75 in 2022.

Drivers who pay tolls by mail would be charged 30 percent more.

Westchester and Rockland county residents with E-Z Pass would not be affected under the new resident discount plan.

Revenue from the toll increase would support the statewide conversion to cashless tolling.

There will be public hearings before any toll increase is made official.