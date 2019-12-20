



— A humble auto detail and repair shop in Bay Shore was holding Christmas wishes for dozens of needy kids in the community until a true holiday Grinch broke in.

The leaders and volunteers of the Bay Shore Brentwood Toy Drive, now in its third year, are counting what few gifts remain.

Suffolk Police say a man, who was caught in surveillance photos, broke into New York Auto Detailing on Madison Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Monday and made off with dozens of huge cardboard boxes filled with hundreds of children’s toys donated by local citizens who care.

“To collect those toys to make Christmas good for the kids ’cause they need it. Every time I receive a toy, it’s a smile,” Jose Gonzalez, at NY Auto Detailing, said. “I know it’s a kid who is happy. That is my goal with my team, to make those kids happy, and when I came down that morning and realized a lot of toys was missing, it bothered me.”

The volunteers had been collecting since Halloween for the Christmas toy drive.

“The community has always come together every single time we have any type of function, the community comes together and always donates,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amee Hernandez, a toy drive volunteer.

“It really didn’t have to be this way. If he came to us and said that he needed help, we would have helped him anyway. People come here, they pick up food, they pick up all different items, so,” said Erik Matthews, of Erik’s Plumbing and Heating. “He didn’t have to break in and take toys from children that are in desperate need.”

Volunteers tell CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan they are not giving up on the toy drive and will continue the collection until the New Year. They are holding a toy drive and fundraiser Saturday.