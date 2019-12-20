



A convicted cop killer was recently paroled after serving time for her role in an NYPD officer’s murder 21 years ago.

Now, Betsy Ramos is back behind bars because of a probation violation committed during the murder.

Ramos was 32 years-old when she was arrested for her role in the murder of Officer Anthony Mosomillo in 1998.

Mosomillo was shot and killed after he and his partner went into an apartment in East Flatbuch to arrest Ramos’ boyfriend Jose Serrano.

Ramos helped hide Serrano and admitted to helping get the other officer’s gun away so that Serrano could grab it and shoot Mosomillo.

Before he died the officer shot and killed Serrano.

Ramos was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

After more than 20 years behind bars, she was recently granted parole by New York State.

In November the outraged family of Officer Mosomillo told CBS2 they were never notified about Ramos appearing before the parole board again and weren’t there to give a victim impact statement like they had at her previous hearings.

Upon her release though, Ramos was taken into federal custody on an outstanding warrant since, at the time of the murder, she was already on probation for a federal heroin trafficking conviction.

For that charge, the judge gave her the maximum sentence of two years on Friday.

Prosecutors had argued that Ramos was given multiple chances and has six felony convictions which they noted were nearly all committed while on probation or bail.

“We thank them both for doing the job at the parole board didn’t have the courage to do what the federal court did,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said.

In court Mosomillo’s brother, widow, and partner gave victim impact statements.

His partner that day, now retired Officer Miriam Torres, lashed out multiple times at Ramos, calling her a liar and a fraud.

Ramos herself, who has had numerous health issues like HIV and cancer, stood up with a cane and apologized for her actions.

The judge accepted her sincerity – the family does not.

“I think she was just sorry of the outcome that day,” Mosomillo’s widow, Margaret said.

“She belongs in jail she does not belong on the streets,” the fallen officer’s brother, Sal said.

Once out of federal custody, she’ll be on lifetime probation with New York State.

The judge also noted Ramos’ lack of respecting authority. She was involved in an altercation with a prison guard four days ago over making her bed.