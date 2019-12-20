



— The holidays are a joyful time for many but can be equally as frustrating and stressful for caregivers, as well as people living with dementia, but there are a few ways to help your loved ones cope.

Experts say the sights and sounds of the holidays can be very disorienting and agitating for people living with the chronic condition.

Dementia affects a person’s memory, language and social skills, so experts say holiday celebrations, music and too much excitement can become too much. But there are some ways you can help loved ones cope.

First, be forgiving. Mistakes are going to be made but your ability to set those aside will make for a happier holiday for everyone.

Second, be inclusive. Help your loved one feel as though they are included no matter what.

Next, be your best self for everyone around you.

And lastly, redefine success. Start your day focused on making moments that matter.