By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

I hope you did not put away the big cold weather jacket yet. Temps start off in the teens and 20s this morning, however we do rebound a little bit warmer than yesterday. Expect brutally cold wind chills as well. The winds relax during the day so it definitely feels a little bit warmer and especially since we are under full sunshine today. Expect a high New York City around 33°.

The weekend moderates some with temps climbing into the mid/upper 30s on Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is quite mild with temps in the mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies. By the way, the first day of winter is Sunday and it officially starts Saturday night at 11:19 p.m.