NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – James Corden is sharing a drive and a few tunes with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.
Eilish joined Corden as part of “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke.”
The two were driving through Los Angeles and managed to cruise by a special place, the home Eilish grew up in and still lives in.
The home is where she started writing songs at age 11 where she recorded songs for her debut album along with her co-writer, producer – and older brother – Finneas.
The pop star is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year.