NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is expanding its Fair Fares program, which helps low-income residents access half-priced MetroCards.
Those living at or below the federal poverty line can apply online during the open enrollment period that starts on Jan. 27.
In order to be eligible, residents cannot receive any other discounted transportation from the MTA or the city.
The Fair Fares program launched back in January, but only some New Yorkers – like city college students or NYCHA residents – were allowed to apply.
So far, about 100,000 people receive the discount.