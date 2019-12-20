Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify suspects seen in a surveillance video connected to a violent robbery earlier this month in Morningside Heights.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify suspects seen in a surveillance video connected to a violent robbery earlier this month in Morningside Heights.
Police say around 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, the two suspects approached a 21-year-old man as he was walking on Riverside Drive.
They threw the victim to the ground, then stole his wallet and AirPods.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.