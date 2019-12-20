



– A shelter and soup kitchen on Long Island received a special delivery on Friday: Thousands of diapers, donated all because of two mothers decided to mobilize.

In just a few days, Kate Nicholson’s garage became a makeshift warehouse filled with diapers, toiletries for babies and other personal care items, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“This is women helping women,” Nicholson said. “Moms helping moms and just having a real sense of community.”

It’s all for the Interfaith Nutrition Network, also known as The INN, that operates a soup kitchen and shelter in Hempstead.

“Baby food, diapers, wipes – we try to give them out weekly and it just so happens last week there wasn’t anything to give out,” said Dana Lopez of The INN.

Saddened that some moms were forced to reuse diapers, Kate and her friend Emily Kasel mobilized, first reaching out to family and friends for donations.

Then Emily put a post on social media and even created an Amazon wishlist.

“There are families less than two miles from my front door that are struggling to diaper their babies … I believe the true magic of Christmas is about lending a hand and giving some of what you have to those who really need it,” Kasel wrote.

Donations from all over the world began pouring in, filling her front porch.

“Tons of people who I don’t know, have never met, are sending things,” she said.

The need exists all year long, but it becomes especially difficult during the holidays.

At The INN, they need larger diapers especially between the sizes of 3 and 6.

Nicholson and Kasel are two moms who put out the call.

“What we’ve found is that people really want to give, especially at this time of year but really in general wanna be involved, but they just don’t know how or what’s really needed,” said Nicholson.

Now half of a truck is filled and even more donations are on the way.

