Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was struck and killed by a private sanitation truck early this morning in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was struck and killed by a private sanitation truck early this morning in Manhattan.
The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near West 49th Street and 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
Two other pedestrians were killed Thursday – a 26-year-old woman in SoHo, and 85-year-old man in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Both drivers also stayed on the scene, and no charges were filed.
The woman has not been named, but the man was identified as Brendan Gill.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.