Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks and Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out a bold plan to get the homeless off the streets in five years.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks and Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out a bold plan to get the homeless off the streets in five years.
Banks joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
The ambitious proposal comes at a time when other cities are lining up to sue New York over the relocation of homeless families to new homes outside the Big Apple.
Is it really possible to find 1,000 safe haven beds and 1,000 apartments?
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To