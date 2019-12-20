Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We now know what caused sewage to flood several homes over Thanksgiving weekend in Queens.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection says a collapsed sewer pipe is to blame for the backup that spewed filth into more than 100 houses.
Investigators originally thought it was from grease being poured down the drain.
The DEP says city officials will now start evaluating claims for property damage.