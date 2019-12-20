



Suffolk County police officers shot and killed a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them following a traffic stop last night.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said two officers approached the suspect around 10:20 p.m. inside the parking lot of the Long Island Rail Road station in Brentwood. He allegedly ran away, leaving the car in drive.

The officers chased the man to Suffolk Avenue, where they attempted to use a Taser on him.

That’s when police said the suspect pulled out a gun, and the officers shot him.

Watch: Suffolk County Police Share Updated On Deadly Shooting

“The subject brandished a handgun, and shots were fired. The handgun was recovered, the subject was deceased at the scene,” Beyrer said. “We don’t know exactly who fired shots right now. We know the officers fired shots, we don’t know if the subject fired shots or not, or if he just brandished the handgun.”

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said it’s unclear whether he fired his weapon.

The officers were not injured.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.