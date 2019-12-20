Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vigil was held on the Upper East Side for a doctor killed trying to cross Central Park on his bike.
Mourners gathered to honor 50-year-old pediatrician Daniel Cammerman, who was hit by a school bus Wednesday near the 97th Street transverse after reportedly losing control of his bike after hitting an ice patch.
Many attending the vigil claimed there is no safe way for bikers to cross Central Park.
“There are four places to go across Central Park and I think there could be a way to accommodate bikers and pedestrians,” Helen Rosenthal said.
Cammerman was the 29th person to die this year while biking in the city. There were only 10 cyclist deaths in all of 2018.