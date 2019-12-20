NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – They’re kitschy, comical, sometimes crude and may even light up or jingle: ‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, and ugly Chanukah sweaters too.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock headed out to kind the best of the worst among the arguably fashion-backward holiday crowd.

“I do love ugly sweaters,” said Joshua Gonzalez of Farmingville, N.Y.

“I’m huge fan of lights, so if you’re gonna see my ugly sweater you’re going to see it from a mile away,” said Gabriella Gallardo, also of Farmingville, who sports a sweater certainly merry and bright.

What qualifies as the ugliest though?

“Stuff all over it, sleeves back, all over the place,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick of Coram, N.Y.

Fitzpatrick really gets into her ugly sweaters, mixing with the other jolly folk at Everything Christmas in Lake Grove where ugly sweaters have been a mainstay for the past five years.

“They haven’t gotten uglier, I can tell you that,” said parter Ben Carrizzo.

There aren’t just sweaters for humans, but for your beer too.

“I think they’re cool, I’ve got a few myself,” said Laurette Morgan of Miller Place, N.Y.

Laurette Morgan admits her Christmas sweaters are vintage, but are they ugly?

“Not at all, not all,” she said.

She wasn’t alone. To prove it, Fashion Institute of Technology Associate Professor Lisa Donofrio says the Christmas sweater story began in the early 1950s.

“They were the typical Norman Rockwell-type family,” she said. “On Christmas Day, mom and dad would wear them and go caroling.”

In the 1980s, people wore them for real.

“They were considered beautiful and embellished,” she said.

Dinofrio actually designed them in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

“A lot of coloring and rendering, it was more like artwork,” she said, with some of her designs selling from $70 to $125.

Today, you can find them for way less, but so seems the quality.

Is she at all offended that Americans now consider these sweaters ugly?

“Not at all, I think its part of the times,” she said. “I think it’s so much fun.”