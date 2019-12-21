



Hundreds of children with disabilities and chronic medical conditions had some holiday fun this morning in Manhattan.

Roughly 800 kids attended the 35th annual New Alternatives for Children, or NAC, party at Prince George Ballroom.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman met an 8-year-old boy name Manuel, whose mother said he was born without the ability to walk.

“He’s had countless surgeries just to get him mobile. So fortunately for us, he is mobile from the waist up,” said his mom, Shaela. “He’s a very intelligent little boy, he’s just great to have, his personality is awesome.”

The ballroom filled with joy as Manuel and the other children got a chance to meet Santa Claus.

“The best part was when I got face painted and Santa,” 8-year-old Amare Harper said.

More than 50 companies donated more than 2,500 presents, including toys, gift cards and coats.

“It’s amazing to see children in wheelchairs and disabilities get out and have a great time and even dance on the dance floor,” said NAC Executive Director Arlene Goldsmith.

It was a chance for kids like Manuel to connect and remember he can do anything.

“Being able to see other kids do things, that influences and encourages him to do things, as well,” his mom said.

NAC serves more than 2,000 children every year in all five boroughs.