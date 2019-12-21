



A firefighter whose daughter was hit by a car and nearly killed in Queens is rallying for justice.

Omar Wilks stood on the street in the Richmond Hill section Saturday to demand for swift justice for his 14-year-old daughter, Amara.

The NYPD says a mentally deranged man chased her into on-coming traffic along Jamaica Avenue on Dec. 6 where she was hit and seriously injured.

Her father has a message for the incoming Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz.

“If you say that you are for the children, we ask you to step up to the plate, and apply these charges of violent felony charges… The trauma that my daughter has experienced, she’s devastated,” Wilks said.

Suspect Kevin Ramtahal is currently being charged with misdemeanor harassment.

CBS2 has reached out to Melinda Katz for comment, but have yet to hear back.