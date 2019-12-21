NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a man and woman seen on video beating and robbing a man earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Police said the victim parked his car around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 near Goodwin Place and Greene Avenue in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows the suspects walk up to him, and the man punches him in the face. When the victim falls to the ground, the man keeps punching him as the woman kicks him in the head and body.
Police said the suspects also stole the victim’s iPhone X and wallet containing $50.
He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition and treated for a cut to his lip and pain and swelling to his head and body.
