STONINGTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut man has been accused of writing a threatening online post about the teen suspect in the Tessa Majors murder case.
Police say 31-year-old Trevor Spring admitted to making the online threat about killing the 13-year-old suspect and to making racially motivated comments as well.
Investigators added that they don’t believe Spring had access to weapons and say the North Stonington man claimed he had no intention of traveling to New York City to carry out the threat.
He’s still being charged with threatening in the second degree.
The investigation into Majors’ murder continues and the NYPD is still looking for a third teen being accused by that 13-year-old of repeatedly stabbing the Barnard College student to death.