NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a brand new traffic pattern at LaGuardia Airport this morning.
The changes come just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
⚠ Attention Drivers ⚠
Effective 5am Sat, Dec 21, exit 6 of the westbound Grand Central Parkway to #LGA will be permanently closed. Westbound exit 7 will serve Terminals B, C & D. Exit 5 will serve Terminal A. Please allow extra time to get to your terminal & follow all signs. pic.twitter.com/Y9kJHC0SAq
Starting today, westbound exit 6 of the Grand Central Parkway is permanently closed. Drivers trying to access terminals B, C, D and 94th Street will have to take exit 7.
Airport officials say the new section will help drivers take a route that involves less merging.
Drivers heading to terminals C and D will keep right after exiting the parkway, and drivers heading to terminal B and 94th Street will keep heading straight after exiting.
Airport officials also say there will be updated signage to help direct westbound drivers.
Meanwhile, AAA predicts more than 115 million people will travel by road, rail or air between now and New Year’s Day.
Christmas Eve is expected to be the best time to fly, and the day after Christmas will be the most expensive. Dec. 26 is also expected to be the worst time for traffic on the roads.