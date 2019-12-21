



A local “Santa Claus” in Kentucky has become a social media sensation this month with his very special message to children hard of hearing.

Jarod Mills – who also goes by Santa on Facebook – is a sign language expert in Danville.

Dressed as jolly old Saint Nick, Mills is making sure kids dealing with hearing impairments also get a chance to receive a message from Santa.

“I wanted to make a video for any deaf/HOH (hard of hearing) kids who may not have been able to make it to a Santa who can sign. Enjoy!” Mills said in the Dec. 10 video post.

That inspiring message has quickly gone viral this holiday season, as it’s been viewed over 2.5 million times already.

Santa’s heartwarming message, done in American Sign Language, has been shared nearly 100,000 times in under two weeks.

Mills told local media outlets he was hoping to make a video that any parent could show their children. “I just want to make sure Santa is accessible to everyone!” he said in a comment on the video — he’s clearly succeeded.

“From a person who has a deaf cousin this is truly awesome!!” a Facebook user commented on the post.

“Thank you for going above and beyond for the kiddos!” another person added.

Mark Jarod Mills of Kentucky down as a star member of the “nice list” this year.