



There was a celebration of life on Saturday for Tessa Majors –the Barnard College student stabbed to death in Morningside Heights.

Family, friends, and former classmates came together in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia to remember the slain 18-year-old.

“Tess would like so much that she connected us all. This is for you Tessa… You’re going to rock the hell out of heaven and we’ll keep our ears tuned up to the skies,” teacher David Smith said.

Police believe three teens stabbed and killed the Barnard College freshman during a robbery in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

A 13-year-old is already in custody.

Cops identified a second suspect, but say he was questioned and released and is no longer cooperating with authorities.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the third teen – a boy accused by his alleged accomplice of being the one who stabbed Majors multiple times.

“We’re looking for one more individual and the investigation is still ongoing… They are working tirelessly,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

🚨 Recognize him? We’re looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park. Anyone with information please call / DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/5OGcJ9p9nC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 20, 2019

Police were for searching for teen in Harlem Monday after sources say a family member allegedly arranged for him to turn himself in but he never showed up.

They now say that family member is not cooperating.

Majors, a talented musician and aspiring journalist, was set to play with her band in her hometown during winter break next month.

One of the venues now plans to turn the event into a memorial concert.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

