NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The last decade brought several medical innovations, from a pill to prevent HIV to 3-D printed human organs.
So what’s in store for the next 10 years?
Dr. Denise Pate, a primary care physician at Medical Offices of Manhattan, visited CBS2 to explain.
“Now that 2020 is upon us and the next decade, we have so much to look forward to in terms of health and medicine. I think one of the biggest things, though, is that we will be seeing more personalization of medicine,” she said. “Medicine is no longer a one-size-fits-all situation for all patients and all people.”
2020 Health Trends:
- Smart watches that can detect falls, heart rhythms, etc.
- At-home fitness, like Peloton
- Plant-based diets
- Virtual reality that lets people access their providers remotely
