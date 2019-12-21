Comments
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is accused of stealing from a senior apartment complex where he worked.
Leonard Marino was arrested Friday and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespass, petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police said the 31-year-old from Ronkonkoma stole medication from an apartment at Sienna Village Apartment Complex on Bishops Road in Smithtown.
He also allegedly sold stolen jewelry at pawn shops and went into another resident’s apartment without permission.
Police suspect Marino entered people’s homes when they weren’t there or deceived others to let him inside.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should contact the Fourth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8466.