NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is accused of setting multiple fires inside a yeshiva university dormitory while students were asleep inside.
Surveillance video shows Pete Weyand break into a building at Yeshiva University Schottenstein around 3:50 a.m. Friday on East 29th Street in Washington Heights.
Fire officials said he used candles that were meant for Chanukah to set three separate fires.
“Attacking any religious institution is a serious crime and we have zero tolerance for acts of arson in this city,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “Thanks to the thorough investigative work of our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual has been quickly apprehended.”
Weyand, 33, was arrested on charges of arson, burglary with criminal intent, reckless endangerment of property, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and aggravated harassment.
No one was hurt in the fires.