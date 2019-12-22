By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! The first full day of winter sure will start off feelin’ like it, as temps around the area are starting off in the teens & 20s for the outlying ‘burbs, and right around 30 here in NYC.

Expect bright skies & dry conditions through the day, and temps will be about 10 degrees warmer, with highs in the mid-40s. It’ll be crisp this evening at sundown as Chanukah starts with no weather worries at all.

Tranquil conditions will continue tomorrow and into most of the upcoming week as high pressure will remain the main player in our region. Expect temps reaching 50 tomorrow with bright skies, and seasonably cool temps in the mid-40s as you head into Christmas Eve & Christmas Day…and with dry conditions continuing, we won’t have a White Christmas, but at least there won’t be any travel issues!