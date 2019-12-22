Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect they say got into an argument with another man at a Lower East Side restaurant and smashed a bottle across his head earlier this month.
The NYPD says at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 23-year-old man was arguing with another person in Los Felis, located at 109 Ludlow Street, when “the dispute escalated” and the victim suffered a laceration to his forehead after getting hit by the bottle.
The victim was transported to the hospital and needed 30 stitches to treat the wound.
The suspect is described as a man wearing glasses and a dress shirt with stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.