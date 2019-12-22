Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You’ve trimmed the tree, hung the stockings and wrapped the gifts, now it’s time to sweeten up the holiday with some decadent desserts.
Former White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses just opened Palais by Perfect Pie in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off his take on a “presidential pie.”
According to his website, Yosses worked closely with Michelle Obama on her Let’s Move initiative with the goal of reducing childhood health problems related to diet.
White House Pie
The Crust
- 3 Cups of All-Purpose Flour
- 1/2 Tsp. of Salt
- 10 oz. of Unsalted Butter
- 6-7 Tbsp. of Ice Water
- 1 Egg
- 1 Tsp. of Salt for Egg Wash on the pie crust
Pie Fillings
- 6 Pints of Blueberriees, Washed
- 1/2 Cup of Sugar
- 1/3 Cup of Corn Starch
- 1 Tsp. of Vanilla Extract
- 1/4 Tsp. of Vanilla Extract
- 1/4 Tsp. of Ground Cinnamon
- Zest and juice of one Lemon
- 1 Egg, beaten
Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degree