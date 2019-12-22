NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in New York state.

In a memo attached to the state Senate veto, Cuomo wrote, “I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” adding, “President [Donald] Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers.”

“The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill,” he added.

A sponsor of the bill, Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan, released a statement that reads in part:

“I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint, but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue,” Krueger said.

Republicans blasted the governor’s rationale.

“Couples can and do make the decision about who should officiate their most special day, themselves. My gosh, this state allows about any official to be a marriage officer,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who faced Cuomo in the 2018 gubernatorial election, told the New York Post.

“It’s hard to imagine a more petty, small action from a sitting governor, but that’s Prince Andrew in a nutshell,” added state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy.