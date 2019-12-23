Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A coyote has been spotted – not in the suburbs – but in the middle of Manhattan.
The New York City Parks Department says at least one coyote has been spotted in Central Park.
Officials say if you see the wild animal, give it plenty of space and keep your pet on a leash.
You can then report the sighting on the “Wildlife NYC” website.
The Parks Department warns if the coyote approaches you waving your arms and making loud noises, which will usually scare coyotes away.
Anyone spotting a coyote is also asked to only call 911 if the animal is causing a threat to the public.