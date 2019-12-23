NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hallmark is recalling a line of its scented candles over fire and laceration concerns.
The recall involves more than 4,000 of the Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards.
No injuries have been reported.
#Recall: @Hallmark candles. The glass jar can break; fire and laceration risks. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) or https://t.co/bHNCGn0f5U. Full notice: https://t.co/kkiz047qmW pic.twitter.com/MZU34C6V6U
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 23, 2019
Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.
The candles were sold through Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.