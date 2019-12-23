Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Changes are coming to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is installing a safety fence on the upper and lower levels.
Chopper 2 flew over the bridge Monday, where installation of the stainless steel barrier has already begun.
The MTA says a prototype fence, in two 50-foot sections, should be completed by the end of the year and after testing, the fence could be expanded across the entire span.
The move comes after a safety study, targeting suicide prevention.
The MTA will also update suicide prevention signs on all its bridges.