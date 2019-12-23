Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We couldn’t have asked for a better holiday week as far as weather goes! It’s a tranquil stretch through Christmas with our next chance of any precip not until Friday.
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon and milder with temps in the low 50s. No issues tonight as Chanukah celebrations continue… mainly clear skies with overnight lows around 37 in the city; 20s N&W.
It’s much of the same for Christmas Eve, although a weak cold front does move through tonight… so temps will be slightly cooler tomorrow, topping out in the mid-40s. No issues for Santa’s visit to the Big Apple tomorrow night!
For Christmas Day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps once again in the mid-40s.