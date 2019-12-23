Comments
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The driver in the deadly school bus crash that killed a young girl and her teacher has pleased guilty to causing that crash.
Prosecutors say 79-year-old Hudy Muldrow attempted an illegal U-turn last year on Route 80 in Mount Olive, New Jersey after missing his exit.
He was driving 45 students and staff from Paramus to the historic town of Waterloo Village.
A dump truck hit the bus, killing 5th grader Miranda Vargas and social studies teacher Jennifer Williamson.
Muldrow will be sentenced in February and faces up to 10 years in prison.